Mesa PD investigating after man found dead in vacant home
Family and friends identify and remember 3 victims in Scottsdale plane crash
A video of the six people inside the plane was posted on Instagram moments before the plane took off from the Scottsdale Airport Monday night and crashed.More >
Police say pregnant teen found slain in vehicle along NC dirt road
The Southern Pines Police Department said officers are investigating the deaths of a pregnant teen and her full-term unborn child as a double homicide.More >
Scottsdale police arrest man in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman
Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the murder of Allison Feldman three years ago. Police say 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.More >
Friends & family speak about victims in fiery plane crash in Scottsdale
A couple of videos were posted to social media minutes before the plane went down.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
Phoenix PD: Fry's evacuated due to armed suspect search
Police said the suspect had a handgun and he hid inside the Fry's.More >
Woman ‘embalmed alive’ after tragic hospital mix-up
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
He's blamed for 12 killings, 45 rapes - and authorities don't know who he is
He's blamed for 12 killings, 45 rapes - and authorities don't know who he is
As her husband left for work, Jane lay in bed with her 3-year-old son on the morning of June 18, 1976. Then, she was abruptly awoken.
6 dead after small plane en route to Vegas crashes on Scottsdale's TPC
Six people are dead after a small plane bound for Vegas crashed and caught fire on the TPC golf course in Scottsdale Monday night.More >
Gov. Ducey calls #RedForEd movement 'political theater,' says teachers should 'know the facts'
With Arizona educators on the verge of a strike, Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday dismissed the #RedForEd movement as “political theater."More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
VIDEO: Close friend reveals details about pilot killed in Scottsdale crash
A close friend of the pilot who crashed his plane on a golf course in Scottsdale said he loved to travel and just bought the plane.More >
VIDEO: Friend speaks about 6 people killed in plane crash
A close friend of one of the victims in a deadly plane crash in Scottsdale spoke to Mike Watkiss about his loss.More >
VIDEO: Tempe neighbor speaks about interactions with murder suspect
One neighbor in Tempe said he had a bizarre interaction with a man police said killed a woman in Scottsdale three years ago.More >
VIDEO: Perp walk of 2015 murder suspect from Scottsdale
VIDEO: 6 dead in fiery Scottsdale plane crash
Six people are dead after a plane crashed and caught fire on TPC Scottsdale Monday night. Story: bit.ly/2Jx1NssMore >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
