Mesa PD investigating after man found dead in vacant home

Mesa police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vacant home near Southern Avenue and Lindsay Road Tuesday night.

According to Det. Steve Berry, the investigation began as a suspicious death, but was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Berry said the man was overdue from doing maintenance work at the vacant home when a family member went to check on him and found him dead.

Signs of trauma were found at the scene and there was also evidence that the crime may be drug-related, Berry said.

The man's name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

