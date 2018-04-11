'Critical fire weather' warnings issued for northern Arizona

The National Weather Service warns that northern Arizona faces "critical fire weather" this week due to low humidity and strong winds.

Red flag warnings issued by the weather service's Flagstaff office cover areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim Wednesday afternoon and evening and a broader array of areas in the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

