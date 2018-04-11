Phoenix police ID 3 officers who shot rifle-wielding woman

No officers were injured in the incident, which occurred last Wednesday night as police responded to a report of shots fired. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police in Phoenix have released the names of three officers who fatally shot a rifle-wielding woman.

No officers were injured in the incident, which occurred last Wednesday night as police responded to a report of shots fired.

Officers learned upon arrival that 44-year-old Alexis Stinson had already fired twice inside the home.

Police say officers shot Stinson after she came out of the home, pointed the rifle at police and fired at them.

They say two officers had rifles and another had a handgun and all three returned fire at Stinson.

Stinson was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the three officers involved were 11-year veteran Steven Golisch, 10-year veteran William Wells and nine-year veteran Terry Graber.

