Looking to improve your health as you get older? Consider bone broth

Bone broth has been used for thousands of years to treat digestive issues, increase overall health and it's making a comeback. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As we get older, a lot of us are looking for ways to improve our health and sometimes that means trying older, homeopathic remedies like bone broth. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As we get older, a lot of us are looking for ways to improve our health and sometimes that means trying older, homeopathic remedies like bone broth.

Bone broth has been used for thousands of years to treat digestive issues, increase overall health and it's making a comeback.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

Several companies are now selling bone broth, not only for cooking but for sipping like your daily cup of coffee or tea.

Naturopathic doctor Katie Stage explained how it can help all of us.

"It benefits all of our connective tissues, our skin, hair, bones, ligaments, all of those things tend to benefit," she said.

Bone broth is made by boiling any meat bone like chicken, pork or beef.

It's a slow process because you are breaking down and releasing the marrow in those bones.

It's common to add vegetables to flavor the broth; things like carrots, onions, and celery.

Apple cider vinegar helps the process along as well.

Doctor Stage says it's particularly good for older people who may be struggling with things like weak bones or hair loss.

It's also good for people of any age who have digestive issues or who struggle with food sensitivities.

"So my patients with osteoporosis who want to strengthen their bones, people with hair loss, or their hair isn't as vibrant as it was or their nails are thin. Also, people who feel they aren't digesting nutrients as well," she said.

She doesn't recommend it for everyone, so be sure you talk to a doctor before making this a part of your daily routine.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.