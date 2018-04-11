Scottsdale murder victim's family and friends react to arrest being made

Her dad told Arizona's Family that it is a difficult day but at the same time, he is glad that Scottsdale police made an arrest. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Harley Feldman and his wife have been coming back to Scottsdale for more than three years to talk with detectives and hoping for a break in the case of his daughter's murder.

They got their break yesterday when 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was arrested for the murder of Allison Feldman.

The 31-year-old medical sales rep was murdered in her south Scottsdale home on Feb. 17, 2015.

Police said she died from blunt force trauma.

"I'm elated that this guy has been caught," Feldman said. "We wish we wouldn't be here but if we're here, we're glad he's been caught by police."

Over the years, Feldman's family members had continued to share her story in hopes someone would have a key piece of information that would break the case.

"We knew it was the evidence that would lead to an arrest and that's essentially what happened," Feldman said.

He said that they still have a long way to go and if and when it goes to trial, he might not be able to listen in every day.

"I want to remember her for who she was," Feldman said. "I know the trial will deal with a lot of details but I'll be there, I'll be supporting her in any way I can."

Jazziette Devereaux befriended the Feldmans after their daughter was killed.

"I didn't know if this day would ever happen," she said.

Devereaux said they always held out hope for an arrest and Feldman said now that has happened, their other mission continues, continuing Allison's legacy.

"Everyone was more important to Allison than herself," he said.

Allison's family just set up a scholarship through the University of Arizona, so students can afford to study abroad.

Her father said it was an event that changed her life and she'd be pleased knowing they're doing this in her name.

