No suspects in custody after man shot and killed in Goodyear, police say

The Goodyear Police Department is searching for potential suspects after a man was shot and killed late Tuesday night.

Multiple people called 911 in reports of a shooting near Van Buren Street and Cotton Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to Goodyear police spokeswoman Lisa Kutis.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

No suspects are in custody at this time, Kutis said.

Detectives are at the scene of the shooting actively investigating and will continue to investigate through the night.

No further information was made available and Kutis said an update can be expected in the morning.

