100 Degrees in Phoenix for the First time in 2018

On Tuesday, April 10, the thermometer at Sky Harbor Airport reached 100 degrees at 2:48 p.m. Here’s the lowdown from the National Weather Service.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see facts about the earliest 100-degree day]

[RELATED: Why all this weather talk about Sky Harbor?]

And this is the actual “official” thermometer at Sky Harbor Airport.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see photo of Sky Harbor's thermometer]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

It tied for the fourth-earliest 100 on record in Phoenix. Those records go back to 1896. Here’s the Top 5 list of early 100 degree starts.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see facts of earliest 100 degrees in Phoenix]

The average date for the first 100, all-time including all the years since 1896, is May 12. But check this out. In the past 30 years, the day has gotten earlier by 10 days. There’s something going on here.

[RELATED: Your chance to win a cruise! 103-Degree Day Contest returns to 3TV]

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see facts about the first 100-degree day in Phoenix]

So what can we expect the rest of the year? Who knows, really. But in terms of 100-degree days, the total number will probably fall at 100 days-plus. That average, the number of days we actually get to 100 or more, has been moving up as well.

[RELATED: What they don't tell you about Arizona's temperature extremes]

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see facts about the average number of days Phoenix sees at least 100 degrees]

The good news? At this early April date, we can assure you there will be many “non” 100-degree days before we get there to stay for a while, sometime in June.

[LATEST WEATHER: 7-day forecast | Hourly forecast | Interactive radar | Rain totals | 360 cameras]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.