Phoenix PD: Fry's evacuated due to armed suspect search

Police later said they were able to take the man into custody, "without incident." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police surrounded a Fry's Marketplace in north Phoenix looking for a suspect. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police evacuated a Fry's Marketplace in north Phoenix while they searched for an armed suspect, who was later arrested.

Officers said it all started when the man refused to leave the supermarket near 14th Street and Bell Road on Tuesday night.

When they are got there and tried to talk to him, they found out he had a handgun and he hid inside the Fry's, police said.

More officers surrounded the supermarket and it was evacuated.

Police later said they were able to take the man into custody, "without incident."

It's unclear what charges he'll face.

No one was hurt.

An investigation is underway.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.