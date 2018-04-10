Car hits man and then plows into Phoenix home

One man in the hospital and a Phoenix family has had their gas turned off after a car careened in a home Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the neighborhood of 17th and Highland avenues.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, a car hit a man and then crashed into the house, slamming into the water heater.

“As a result the gas line connected to the water heater was fractured,” according to the PDF spokesman.

Crews shut off the gas and then hazardous-materials crews swept the house. Their meters picked up no trace of gas.

The man who was hit the by the car suffered “minor injuries,” according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Police have not released any information about the driver or the moments leading up to the crash.

