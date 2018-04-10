New Cardinals head coach: 'I like where we're at'

Wilks has talked about holding some outdoor practices in training camp, a bit of a challenge considering the scorching desert heat of late July and August. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks sat down for his noon news conference at exactly 12:00 p.m. His punctuality seemed to set the tone for the season ahead.

"That's important. Accountability, right?" said Wilks to the assembled Arizona media.

Wilks is settling into his first year as Cardinals coach. He was hired by the team on Jan. 22.

"It's about winning a world championship," said Wilks, who was an assistant for the Carolina Panthers two seasons ago in Super Bowl 50. "And more importantly everything is focused on winning our division."

Wilks is trying to build his own culture and get acclimated to his new quarterback, Sam Bradford.

"The biggest thing that we're going to do with Sam is make sure he's ready to play 16-plus games. I've seen what he can do over the years. I'm not concerned about trying to get him out there soon as possible to be able to throw the ball," said Wilks. "He knows his body. We're trying to make sure that we're trying to give him the things that he needs on a day-to-day basis to make sure that he feels healthy when he goes out there."

Veterans' voluntary minicamp is April 17-19. The NFL Draft is April 26-28.Minicamp for rookies is May 11-13 with voluntary OTA's starting May 15. Wilks spent his first few weeks having conversations with everyone inside the facility. This weekend, he'll have his first conversation with his predecessor Bruce Arians.

"Bruce reached out to me a couple weeks ago about his fundraiser. It's coming up this weekend, so I'll take part in that. As far as sharing notes, anything like that, we haven't," said Wilks about Arians' fundraiser at Wild Horse Pass Resort. "Tremendous respect for everything he accomplished when he was here, he and his staff. But again, new journey. Like anything else you listen but you want to be able to put your own stamp on things so that's what I'm looking forward to."

Wilks says he's impressed with what the Rams are doing but wants to spend his first season as an NFL head coach focusing on his own team.

"Right now we're flying below the radar and that's great," he said. "I like where we are."

The NFL schedule should be released in the next two weeks.

