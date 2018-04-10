New Cardinals head coach: 'I like where we're at'Posted: Updated:
6 dead after small plane en route to Vegas crashes on Scottsdale's TPC
Six people are dead after a small plane bound for Vegas crashed and caught fire on the TPC golf course in Scottsdale Monday night.More >
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
Woman ‘embalmed alive’ after tragic hospital mix-up
It was supposed to be a routine operation. Then, medical personnel reportedly made a tragic mistake.More >
Scottsdale police arrest man in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman
Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the murder of Allison Feldman three years ago. Police say 42-year-old Ian Mitcham was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
Prescott National Forest officials snap picture of mess left behind by camper
The campers had all the cigarette butts in the ashtray but less behind a lot of trash.More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Friends & family speak about victims in fiery plane crash in Scottsdale
'Hottest pepper in the world' put man in hospital, suffers brain effects
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party
The mother of 6-year-old Christian Alvarado said her son has always wanted to be a police officer and dresses in a uniform.More >
Mom was present when dad beat 5-year-old son to death, police say
The mother of a young Tennessee boy was arrested nearly a week after police said her husband killed their son.More >
UPDATE: Banks find man's missing $1,000
After mistyping his bank account number by one digit, a simple money transfer turned into a fiasco.More >
New Cardinals head coach: 'I like where we're at'
Wilks is trying to build his own culture and get acclimated to his new quarterback, Sam Bradford.More >
VIDEO: Unwavering dedication of Suns fan goes back decades
In 50 years of Phoenix Suns basketball, generations of basketball legends like Connie Hawkins, Cotton Fitzsimmons, Paul Westphal, Charles Barkley and Steve Nash have come through the Valley, and 95-year-old fan Lois Whitehurst has cheered for them all.More >
Friends & family speak about victims in fiery plane crash in Scottsdale
VIDEO: 6 dead in fiery Scottsdale plane crash
Six people are dead after a plane crashed and caught fire on TPC Scottsdale Monday night. Story: bit.ly/2Jx1NssMore >
VIDEO: Plane crashes, catches fire on Scottsdale golf course
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
VIDEO: Man says rental car place billed him for damage he didn't cause
A Valley man said Enterprise Rent-a-Car bill him for damage to a rental truck he didn't cause so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
VIDEO: Search suspended for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says
MCSO said divers will resume the search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant.More >
VIDEO: Police surprise Arizona boy with puppy for birthday
More than a dozen officers crashed a birthday party in Parker, Arizona, this weekend. Story: http://bit.ly/2GN72XgMore >
TBI agents arrest Krystal Daniels, mother of Joe Clyde Daniels
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. (4/10/18)More >
