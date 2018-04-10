How does your car insurance stack up? Rates compared by ZIP code

The price drivers pay for auto insurance has a lot to do with where they live.

Gurina Reaksecker recently moved from Mesa to Phoenix, and her rates skyrocketed.

"I used to pay a little over $100," said Reakseeker. "Now I'm paying $250 to $275 per month."

Insurance agent Dana Wood of R.P. Ryan Insurance in Phoenix said that if you live in the heart of the city, where there are a lot of cars and traffic and pedestrians, expect to pay more. 

"There typically is less crime and less accident frequency the further away you get from condensed populations," said Wood.

Consumer awareness website www.TheZebra.com recently broke down insurance premium rates by ZIP code for more than 100 Arizona communities.

ZIP codes where consumers pay the highest insurance premiums

  • 85301 (off Grand Avenue and Glendale Avenue in Glendale) -- Yearly premiums average $1,599
  • 85009 (off Interstate 10 and 27th Avenue in Phoenix) -- Yearly premiums average $1,713
  • 85019 (off Bethany Home Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix) -- Yearly premiums average $1,718
  • 85031 (off 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix) -- Yearly premiums average $1,726
  • 85017 (Near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road) -- Yearly premiums average $1,749

ZIP codes with the lowest rates

  • 85324 (Black Canyon City) -- Yearly premiums average $1,214
  • 86336 (in Sedona) -- Yearly premiums average $1,136
  • 85390 (in Wickenburg) -- Yearly premiums average $1,105
  • 86323 (in Chino Valley) -- Yearly premiums average $1,097
  • 86315 ( in Prescott Valley) -- Yearly premiums average $1,069

    Valley cities with the lowest yearly premiums

    • 85375 (in Sun City West) -- Yearly premiums average $1,233
    • 85246 (in Chandler) -- Yearly premiums average $1,238

