Triple digits are here! Phoenix reached 100 degrees Tuesday

Well, it was just a matter of time.

Phoenix hit 100 degrees at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is the first 100-degree temp of 2018 (but certainly not the last.) Last year we didn't hit 100 until May 3.

We are well-above normal for this time of year, and tomorrow is expected to be just as hot.

Thankfully, temperatures will crash near the end of the week with a very windy day on tap for Thursday.

We will see highs fall to the mid-80s on Thursday and even the upper 70s on Friday. Both days will be pretty windy and dusty, with fire danger especially high.

Temperatures rebound to the 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

Looking back, we have hit some early hundreds over the years. Here are some of those early dates:

March 26, 1988 April 1, 2011 April 6, 1989 April 10, 2018 (today) April 14th (for different years, last in 2002) Today's 100 was the 4th earliest on record for PHX. Records go back to 1896. #azfamily Here's the top 5 earlybird 100 specials. pic.twitter.com/yfpCFiihlv — Royal Norman (@royalnorman) April 10, 2018

And there it is...the first 100 degree day of 2018 at Phoenix Sky Harbor! pic.twitter.com/HRshsIzGKV — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) April 10, 2018

