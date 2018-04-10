D-backs manager suspended one game

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, throws off his mask as he argues with Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during an altercation in the second inning on Sunday, April 8, 2018, in St. Louis. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo won't manage on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Lovullo has been suspended for his part in an altercation with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina on Sunday in St. Louis. The D-backs manager has also been fined an undisclosed amount.

[READ MORE: Diamondbacks beat Cards 4-1 after benches clear, start 7-2]

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was also suspended one game for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons. Molina has elected to appeal his suspension so he will play against the Brewers on Tuesday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Diamondbacks]

Players can appeal MLB discipline but managers are not allowed to.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.