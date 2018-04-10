Scottsdale police announce arrest in 2015 murder of Allison Feldman

Scottsdale police have made an arrest in the murder of Allison Feldman three years ago.

Police will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. Tuesday to announce suspect information.

Feldman, a 31-year-old medical sales rep, was murdered in her south Scottsdale home on Feb. 17, 2015.

Police say she died from blunt force trauma.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Police ID woman found dead in Scottsdale home (Feb. 18, 2015)]

The case had remained unsolved until now.

Feldman's family members had continued to share her story in hopes someone would have a key piece of information that would break the case.

[RELATED: Remembering Allison Feldman 3 years after her murder; case remains unsolved]

Friends and family had never given up hope the case would be solved.

"I really, firmly believe that this is going to be solved. I truly do. I know there's going to be justice for Ally," said Feldman's best friend, Katie McCartin at the time.

[RELATED: Reward increases to $10K in Scottsdale murder case (June 14, 2015)]

The day Feldman's body was found, officers collected 433 pieces of evidence from the scene, including her killer's DNA.

"The biggest problem is the suspect, the offender who did this crime, is not in our DNA system," police said at the time.

[RELATED: Scottsdale woman's murder remains 'priority' for police]

Feldman worked as a medical sales rep in the Valley. Her boss, Jeff Ciardi, had described her as his little sister.

"It's extremely difficult to think it's been three years since she passed," he said. "I still feel the emotions I feel that same night three years ago... having to call her friends and tell them the tragic news."

[RELATED: Loved ones remember Allison Feldman, 2 years after her unsolved murder]

"Violent murder of a child is the biggest stress and trauma that the human body can ever go through," her mother, Elaine Feldman, had said at a candlelight vigil held in honor of her daughter.

Friends say Feldman had volunteered her time with young burn patients and was about to get engaged to her boyfriend.

"She was a loyal friend, a strong woman, vibrant, and full of life," said one of Feldman's close friends.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.