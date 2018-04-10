Arizona Gov. Ducey proclaims April 9-13 as Work Zone Awareness Week

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Ducey has declared April 9-13 Work Zone Awareness Week. (Source: AP Images) Gov. Ducey has declared April 9-13 Work Zone Awareness Week. (Source: AP Images)
In 2017, nearly 1,300 crashes occurred in work zones in Arizona, resulting in eleven fatalities and 30 serious injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) In 2017, nearly 1,300 crashes occurred in work zones in Arizona, resulting in eleven fatalities and 30 serious injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

In accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s proclamation of Work Zone Awareness Week, the Arizona State Capital Dome will be lit orange from April 9 to 13 in an effort to call attention to the importance of being alert when approaching and driving through work zones on Arizona roadways.

“We want everyone to make it home safe,” said Gov. Ducey. “Paying attention when driving through work zones will keep safe the men and women who build and maintain Arizona’s roads as well as everyone traveling through work zones.”

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]

The governor urged that being alert and paying attention to signage in work zones is especially important for motorists because national statistics show that vehicle occupants account for more than 80 percent of traffic fatalities that occur in work zones.

In 2017, nearly 1,300 crashes occurred in work zones in Arizona, resulting in eleven fatalities and 30 serious injuries.

“Highway workers are more than just numbers to us,” said acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson. “Every number has a face, every face has a name and every name has a story that matters. Work zone safety is everybody’s responsibility.”

[RELATED: 'National Work Zone Awareness Week' reminds drivers to slow down]

As a part of the special week, commuters are encouraged to follow these tips when traveling through work zones:

  • Pay attention: Observe and obey posted warning signs, as well as flaggers. You can be cited for disobeying a flagger’s directions.
  • Expect the unexpected: Speed limits might be lowered, travel lanes could be narrowed or eliminated and people may be working near your travel lane.
  • Slow down: Speeding is one of the leading causes of work zone crashes.
  • Merge safely: Do it carefully and as directed by signage. In some locations, a zipper merge may be used.
  • Don’t tailgate: The most common crash in a work zone is the rear-end collision. Don’t follow too closely and, again, slow your speed.

For more information about work zone safety, visit azdot.gov/workzone.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Scottsdale murder victim's family and friends react to arrest being made

    Scottsdale murder victim's family and friends react to arrest being made

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:37:46 GMT
    Family and friends reacted to the arrest made in the murder of Allison Feldman on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Family and friends reacted to the arrest made in the murder of Allison Feldman on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Family and friends reacted to the arrest made in the murder of Allison Feldman on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Family and friends reacted to the arrest made in the murder of Allison Feldman on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Harley Feldman and his wife have been coming back to Scottsdale for more than three years to talk with detectives and hoping for a break in the case of his daughter's murder.

    More >

    Harley Feldman and his wife have been coming back to Scottsdale for more than three years to talk with detectives and hoping for a break in the case of his daughter's murder.

    More >

  • Family and friends identify and remember 3 victims in Scottsdale plane crash

    Family and friends identify and remember 3 victims in Scottsdale plane crash

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:37:36 GMT
    Friends and family have identified three victims in Monday night's plane crash. (Source: Instagram)Friends and family have identified three victims in Monday night's plane crash. (Source: Instagram)
    Friends and family have identified three victims in Monday night's plane crash. (Source: Instagram)Friends and family have identified three victims in Monday night's plane crash. (Source: Instagram)

    A video of the six people inside the plane was posted on Instagram moments before the plane took off from the Scottsdale Airport Monday night and crashed.

    More >

    A video of the six people inside the plane was posted on Instagram moments before the plane took off from the Scottsdale Airport Monday night and crashed.

    More >

  • Arizona teacher's trip to Savers highlights divide over Red for Ed

    Arizona teacher's trip to Savers highlights divide over Red for Ed

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-11 08:50:18 GMT
    A longtime teacher says she was deeply moved by an act of kindness at a Chandler second-hand store and then brought to tears of frustration moments later by a note placed on her car outside. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)A longtime teacher says she was deeply moved by an act of kindness at a Chandler second-hand store and then brought to tears of frustration moments later by a note placed on her car outside. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A longtime teacher says she was deeply moved by an act of kindness at a Chandler second-hand store and then brought to tears of frustration moments later by a note placed on her car outside.

    More >

    A longtime teacher says she was deeply moved by an act of kindness at a Chandler second-hand store and then brought to tears of frustration moments later by a note placed on her car outside.

    More >
    •   