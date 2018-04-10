Pet of the week: Vinny

Vinny may have a name that makes him sound like a bit of a tough guy, but he really does have a heart of gold.

This 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix came into our care after his previous owner found themselves in over their heads in terms of pets they could properly care for.

Like many of those who enter the doors of the Arizona Humane Society, Vinny was in need of some attention from our Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital™, but after being provided with the medical attention he needed, has since made his way to the adoption floor where he has been loving every minute he gets to spend with staff and volunteers.

Simply put, Vinny loves to be loved and will show his appreciation of your attention by either burying his head into your lap or – after he better gets to know you – laying on his back so that you can rub his belly.

Vinny not only deserves a home, but a fantastic home, and if you think you can help provide that, we would love for you to meet him at our Campus for Compassion.

Vinny never takes anyone or anything for granted and is yet another example of how much we can all benefit to be a bit more like our furry friends in many ways.

Finally, there’s a reason to celebrate tax season! Arizona residents can now help fund much-needed affordable spay/neuter services in an effort to reduce pet overpopulation and homelessness. Simply write in a contribution of any amount on line 73 of your Arizona tax form 140.

