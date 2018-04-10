Farro Bowl with Curry-Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Thai Beef Stir-Fry & Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes

Farro Bowl with Curry-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

and Brussels Sprouts

Adapted from Karen Rankin

Yields: 4 servings

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

12 ounces sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 3⁄4-inch cubes (about 3 cups)

2 large shallots, peeled and sliced 1⁄4 inch thick (about 1 cup)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 garlic cloves)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

4 cups plus 1 tablespoon water, divided

1 1/2 cups uncooked farro, rinsed

1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

3/4 cup toasted pistachios

Preheat oven to 425°F.

In a small saucepan, combine butter, curry powder, garlic, pepper, and ½ teaspoon of salt. Cook until butter is melted and curry powder is fragrant.

Combine Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, shallots and butter mixture in a large bowl; toss to coat. Spread vegetable mixture in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until vegetables are tender and lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.

While vegetables roast, bring 4 cups of the water and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Add farro, and cook according to package directions; drain.

Stir together yogurt, lemon juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon water in a bowl. To serve, spoon hot cooked farro into 4 wide, shallow bowls. Divide vegetable mixture evenly among bowls; sprinkle each with pistachios, and serve with yogurt mixture for topping.

Thai Beef Stir-Fry

Adam Dolge

Yields: 4 servings

1/4 cup lime juice

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons sriracha

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound ground sirloin

4 cups roughly chopped, lightly packed greens (ie turnip greens, mustard greens, Swiss Chard)

1 cup sliced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped basil

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

4 cups cooked Jasmine rice

Garnish: lime wedges and fresh basil

Stir together lime juice, light brown sugar, soy sauce, fish sauce, and sriracha. Set aside.

Heat oil in a large skillet or wok over high heat. Add the ground sirloin and cook, breaking into pieces, until brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in greens, red onion, basil and lime juice mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, until greens are wilted and tender, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in tomatoes. Serve over rice and garnish with lime wedges and fresh basil.

Chocolate Zucchini Cupcakes

Adapted from Southern Living

Yields: 12 cupcakes

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup canola oil

1 large egg

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup whole buttermilk

1 cup grated unpeeled zucchini (about 1 medium)

2 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

Chocolate Fudge Frosting

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons butter

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons unsweetened cocoa

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons milk

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Preheat oven to 350°. Beat first 3 ingredients at medium speed with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer until light and fluffy. Add egg, beating just until blended after each addition.

Sift together flour and next 4 ingredients; add to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed just until blended after each addition. Stir zucchini and next 2 ingredients into batter until blended. Spoon batter into lightly greased loaf pans, filling two-thirds full.

Bake at 350° for 15 to 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out with crumbs attached. Cool completely in pan on wire racks (about 1 hour).

Prepare Chocolate Fudge Frosting: Cook first 3 ingredients in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly, 3 to 4 minutes or until butter melts.

Remove from heat; whisk in sour cream and vanilla until blended. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Use immediately.

Spoon hot frosting over cooled cupcakes (about 1/4 cup each); cool completely (about 30 minutes).