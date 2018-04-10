MVD urges Arizonans to consider getting Voluntary Travel ID

Will your license fly?

Starting in 2020, you might want to have another form of ID when you travel by air.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has rolled out the state’s Voluntary Travel ID, a credential meeting federal REAL ID Act security requirements for access to airports, restricted federal buildings, military bases and more.

It costs $25 and is good for up to eight years.

Now, ADOT, the TSA and the MVD are all working to get the word out about the ID.

The Transportation Security Administration will provide MVD informational flyers at its airport checkpoints in Flagstaff, Phoenix-Mesa-Gateway, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Tucson International and Yuma International.

The flyers advise passengers that starting Oct. 1, 2020, standard credentials won’t be accepted by the TSA.

“Now is a great time to get a Voluntary Travel ID because the federal deadline gets closer every day,” said MVD Director Eric Jorgensen. “MVD is making this process simple. Customers can go to ServiceArizona.com and make an office appointment. The website provides information about what documents that customers should bring with them to meet the REAL ID requirements for the Voluntary Travel ID. Appointments also help MVD offices run more efficiently, helping to get customers out of line and safely on the road.”

The Voluntary Travel ID is an Arizona driver license or ID card that meets the additional identification requirements of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005. Standard Arizona licenses or ID cards do not conform to the federal REAL ID requirements because of a state law that says those steps must be taken voluntarily by the license or card holder.

Customers whose photos need to be updated in the near future may wish to get the Voluntary Travel ID.

Forms of identification required for a Voluntary Travel ID include one document such as a birth certificate or a passport that proves identity; one document that proves a Social Security number such as a Social Security card or W-2 form; and two documents such as utility bills or bank statements that prove Arizona residency.

For a list of examples of identification documents and for additional information, please visit the Voluntary Travel ID section of the ADOT website at azdot.gov/TravelID.

