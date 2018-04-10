More than a dozen arrests at Country Thunder 2018

The four-day Country Thunder 2018 event has come to an end with 16 arrests made during the festival. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The four-day Country Thunder 2018 event has come to an end with 16 arrests made during the festival.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) provided law enforcement and 24-hour law enforcement support for the festival that included off-duty deputies and undercover officers who worked throughout the campgrounds and the concert.

Additionally, PCSO, through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, ran public service announcements on social media and on the jumbotron at the event to raise awareness about sexual assaults and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Country Thunder estimates that 30,000 people attended the concerts each night, a record number from last year. During the event, deputies responded to a total of 227 calls throughout the concert and campground areas.

Of the 16 individuals who were arrested, the charges included:

One narcotics possession

Seven disorderly conducts

Four assaults

One criminal damage

One resisting arrest

One misconduct involving weapons

One hit and run with injury

One liquor violation

Two warrants

“We believe that our partnerships with our local, state and federal partners, as well as our long-time working relationship with Country Thunder, made for a safe and fun event for everyone,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “I want to thank all our PCSO staff who worked around the clock to make this possible."

