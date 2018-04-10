PD: Mesa mom, daughter fight back after man pepper-sprayed them

Two women were attempting to enter their home when 35-year-old David Garcia (Pictured) pepper sprayed them (Source: MCSO)

A man is arrested after he ran behind two victims and pepper sprayed them as they got home over the weekend in Mesa.

The incident happened on Apr. 6, near the area of Country Club and University drives.

Mesa police officers responded to a fight call and quickly learned it was a robbery and assault call.

[PDF: Official police report]

The victims were a mother and daughter.

According to Mesa police, the women were attempting to enter their home when a masked man ran up to them and pepper sprayed both of them in their face.

Police added that the suspect later physically assaulted them.

The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old David Garcia eventually reached into a purse, stole a wallet and cash before fleeing the scene.

During the struggle, one of the victims was able to pull the mask off the suspect and both victims recognized Garcia.

Garcia was later arrested after police located him at his home.

Mesa police say Garcia was later charged with one count of robbery and one count of assault.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.