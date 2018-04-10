Sister of missing Brandy Myers fights for justice

The sister of a girl missing for more than 25 years is hoping to keep the case in the public eye and put pressure on lawmakers to prosecute her suspected killer.

Brandy Myers disappeared from a Sunnyslope neighborhood in May of 1992 when she was just 13 years old.

Her sister, Kristin Thelen, believes Bryan Miller, the suspected so-called "Canal Killer," is responsible.

Miller was arrested in 2015 after police say DNA evidence linked him to two other killings.

Thelen is hoping to convince County Attorney Bill Montgomery to file charges against Miller in the death of her sister, Brandy.

"It's all to keep my sister's memory alive, to try to gain justice for her," said Thelen.

She's also hoping to collect thousands of signatures on a petition.

"We're trying to get 10,000 signatures to deliver to the Maricopa County prosecutor, demanding that Brandy's name be added to the list of charges the Canal Killer is facing."

While police say they've tied Miller to Brandy's disappearance, Montgomery says there's just not enough evidence to prosecute.

"He threw her body in the trash and there's no body to connect to DNA. She was thrown away into the trash and she went to the landfill," Thelen said. "So they're never going to dig that far back and if they did, they wouldn't be able to find her."

Right now, Miller is facing charges in the deaths of four other girls.

"We know without a doubt that this man took her life," Thelen said. "It's just no body, no charges."

Thelen has spent the past week holding rallies, circulating petitions for her cause and collecting signatures.

She also organized a candlelight vigil Monday night at Tempe Town Lake to remember her sister.

On April 13 at 10:30 a.m., Thelen will deliver all letters and petitions to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

"We believe Brandy deserves her day in court, and we're working really hard to get it for her," said Thelen.

