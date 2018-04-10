3 On Your Side

UPDATE: Banks find man's missing $1,000

Phil McKenna is breathing a sigh of relief after 3 On Your Side helped get $1,000 returned back to him.

”Yes, everything worked out quite well actually," McKenna told us. "I'm very happy. Who wouldn't be happy to get $1,000 that they thought they had back into their account?"

In a previous 3 On Your Side report, McKenna explained how he recently moved to a Surprise retirement community after selling some property in Georgia.

Not long after arriving here, McKenna opened up a bank account at a Chase bank nearby, a process that he said was pretty easy.

"You're off and running. Here's a couple of checks and a debit card. Welcome to the bank," he said, describing the experience.

But transferring money into his Chase account wasn't so easy. According to McKenna, he tried transferring $1,000 out of his Georgia bank called United Community Bank. Apparently, that bank uses a transfer service called PopMoney to move funds for consumers.

However, there was a problem. When McKenna punched in his new Chase bank account number, he left off one digit.

That meant when PopMoney went ahead with the transaction, the money was transferred, but it never reached his Chase bank account.

"They looked at the account number it went to at Chase and it was missing one digit compared to my actual account number. So, it went to Chase with that number that was erroneous," he said.

McKenna says his $1,000 was lost for nearly two months and claims the banks were not very eager to find the missing funds.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and after asking the financial institutions to investigate for us, they found McKenna's missing $1,000.

In fact, McKenna says he just received the check in the mail. It's money he says he only got back after 3 On Your Side stepped in.

“Well, it's a lot of relief. Once Gary Harper got involved with the 3 On Your Side operation there along with his staff, literally in two days I started to see things moving," said McKenna.

