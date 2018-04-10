As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, April 10

Equal Pay Day

Women in Arizona lose over $6 billion dollars every year because of the gender pay gap or $7,000 per woman per year.

More than 50 years after the passage of the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, women and people of color continue to suffer the consequences of inequitable pay. UN Women calls the pay gap "the biggest robbery in history." The loss constitutes 16% for white women in Arizona, 19% for Asian women, 33% for Black women, 46% for Hispanic women and even more for Native Americans. A recent World Economic Forum report said that at present rates, it will take 70 years to close the gendered wage gap, and 170 to achieve economic equality among men and women.

On average, Arizona women who are employed full time lose a combined total of nearly six billion dollars every year due to the wage gap. If the annual wage gap were eliminated, on average, a working woman in Arizona would have enough money for approximately: 51 more weeks of food for her family; six more months of mortgage and utilities payments; or nearly eight more months of rent.

In Arizona, more than 304,000 family households are headed by women. About 31% of those families, or 94,869 family households, have incomes that fall below the poverty level. Eliminating the wage gap would provide much-needed income to women whose wages sustain their households.

The wage gap persists regardless of industry, educational level or occupation. Statistical analysis shows that 62% of the wage gap can be attributed to occupational and industry differences; experience and education; and factors such as race, region and unionization. That leaves 38% of the gap unaccounted for, leading researchers to conclude that factors such as discrimination and unconscious bias continue to affect women's wages.

Dr. Amy Shah: Gut Health

She is a top doc in the Valley, a blogger and has a big social media following for everything related to hormones, allergies, gut health and eating right. When diet and exercise fail you, we turn to Dr. Amy Shah who says you might want to look to your gi tract. What to do, how to fix it, what foods should you start implementing, and is intermittent fasting the key, we talk about it all, including how you know if you are on a good diet plan.

"America's health is on a downward spiral because of dietary and lifestyle choices. If you think I'm exaggerating, check out the current rates of autoimmune, allergy, asthma and gut disease. While we have made progress in so many areas of medicine, we continue to decline in immune/gut related diseases because of our dietary, exercise and stress habits (and likely other things like toxins and medications)

So, don't be afraid to go away from the norm!

If you've tried to stay away from the processed foods, started with intermittent fasting, low carb, plant based whatever-you have probably been made fun of-you may be labeled as weird or boring.

Although it's weird to eat an early dinner and fast until late in the morning-you are lowering your insulin, your inflammation markers, improving your gut health, brain health and increasing your longevity. By being different you have a competitive advantage-a super power!

Do something weird today:

1. do your first fast (or extend it if you're a pro)

2. Eat out with friends without ordering any bread, red meat or sugary food

3. Eat farm fresh vegetables for your next meal

What's your weird health move? You have a super power of being strong, healthy, alert, happy and in charge- use it!"

5 questions you should ask yourself on any health plan:

1. Are you satisfied after eating?

2. How are your sleep habits and energy levels?

3. Do your workouts feel strong?

4. Is your mood happy and less anxious?

5. Could you keep up with your plan long-term?

Raising Cane's: Lemonade Day

To encourage public to come to Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and purchase a lemonade. Raising Cane's will donate $1 for every lemonade sold. Lemonade Day is a national non-profit organization that teaches kids important life skills such as goal setting, entrepreneurship, budgeting, customer service and hard work by giving kids the opportunity to set-up and operate their own lemonade stand.

All Arizona Raising Cane's locations will be donating $1 for every lemonade purchased today.

Raising Cane's invites everyone to come by today and help make a meaningful difference with our youth.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers invites Caniacs across the State to join them to support youth entrepreneurship today.

Dax Holt: Vacation Statistics

Dax Holt, Host of HollywoodPipeline, will reveal some interesting findings on a study conducted by Visit Anaheim, who took the task to ask thousands of parents with school-aged children across the country details on their daily routines and how it impacts quality family time.

Research shows families spend just 37 minutes of quality time together per day; 65 percent of parents say they spend more time with children on vacation proving vacations are vital in nurturing a strong family relationship

With the average U.S. family only getting seven days a year where they are away from their busy routines and on vacation all together, it makes the decision of where to go and what to do for vacation that much more important. Considering 65 percent of parents’ report spending more quality time with their children while on vacation, taking the time to plan a family vacation should be top of mind.

A vacation offers a refreshing opportunity for families to leave their busy lifestyles at home and focus on bonding with each other, building memories that last a lifetime.

From the Disneyland Resort to professional sports, Anaheim is a great destination that offers a long lineup of exciting family-friendly activities and one-of-a-kind date night options

Statistics:

2,000 U.S. parents of school aged children were polled

60% of parents describe their daily lives as hectic

Families spend just 37 minutes of quality time together per week day.

The average U.S. family only gets 7 days a year together on a vacation

67% of parents say entertainment for their kids guides vacation decisions

55% of parents said they are constantly looking for things they can do as a whole family.

65% of parents say they only get 12 date nights at the most per year.

Link: https://visitanaheim.org/va-news/visit-anaheim-study-reveals-american-families-spend-the-most-quality-time-together-while-on-vacation

Champion Baton Twirler: Cody Carter

Blondes vs Brunettes

RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes is a charity flag football game that pits two teams of professional women against each other to inspire fundraising and awareness for Alzheimer's disease. It also plays off the age-old rivalry of blondes versus brunettes. This year's game is on April 28th at North High School in Phoenix. The funds raised through RivALZ benefit Association care, support and research efforts.

RivALZ: Tackling Alzheimer's

Blondes vs. Brunettes

April 28, 2018

Kick-off: 7:00 pm

North High School

1101 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

