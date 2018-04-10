Reptiles descend on Mesa for unique expo this weekend

A unique expo in Mesa will offer fun for the entire family with an up-close experience with tons of reptiles this weekend.

The Predators Reptile Expo is a 14,000-square-foot reptile festival near Baseline and Guadalupe roads that will be held April 14 and 15.

The expo will please both the hardcore reptile enthusiasts and the casual family looking to get out on the weekend.

Plus, the event will feature thousands of live animals for sale direct from some of the best captive breeders and importers in the nation.

Reptile accessories and terrariums will be available at wholesale prices.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children 5 and under are free.

The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit predatorsreptileexpo.com.

