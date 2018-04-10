SLIDESHOW: Reptiles galore at Predators Reptile Expo in Mesa

You can see plenty of reptiles at the expo like rattlesnakes, Gila Monsters and more. (Source: Phoenix Herpetological Society)

Reptiles will invade Mesa this weekend for a unique expo that offers fun for the entire family.

The Predators Reptile Expo is a 14,000-square-foot reptile festival near Baseline and Guadalupe roads that will be held April 14 and 15.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children $5 and under are free.

The hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit predatorsreptileexpo.com.

