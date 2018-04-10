Arizona educators rally at state Capitol to demand pay raise on Gov. Ducey's birthday

Approximately 800 educators from the Dysart and Peoria school districts took their professional development afternoon to the state Capitol on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The group chanted happy birthday to Gov. Doug Ducey since April 9 is his birthday. He turned 54.

The group followed with a “What’s the plan, Ducey? What’s the plan?” chant.

“We have to say no more, the state has to fund education like they did in 2008," said Jay Figueroa. "I believe in 2002 we were ranked 34th in per-pupil funding, now we are way down to the end”

The group was at the Capitol as a show of presence to legislators and hopeful it sends the message of “we are not going away.”

The group at the Capitol is part of the Red for Ed movement.

