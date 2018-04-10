Basha pitcher Kennade Rausch's 'Strike Out Alzheimer's' campaign

One of her greatest loves is visiting with her grandmother Lou at her nursing home in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Basha High School and Killer Bees 18U pitcher Kenadee Rausch is one of the best pitchers in the state.

She received a scholarship to play at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She loves everything about the school and is even getting ready for the cold winters on the East Coast.

One of her greatest loves is visiting with her grandmother Lou at her nursing home in Mesa. They have a special love and bond we can all appreciate. They are so tight that grandmother Lou's fight against Alzheimer's doesn't stand in their way.

Rausch is making endearing memories with those who matter the most.

In Friday's loss to Perry, she brought awareness to the cause and the theme was "Strike Out Alzheimer's."

"I just want to spread the message about the disease," said Kenadee

Kenadee efforts go beyond Friday's awareness, she’s vested herself with every outing on the mound.

"Me [sic] and my family have pledged to donate money to every strikeout I get this season. All the money raised will go to the awareness," said Kenadee.

Working hard before the game, the color purple to signify Alzheimer's awareness could be seen everywhere in signs, balloons and even cookies.

Kenadee's teammates were all united wearing purple to help bring attention to the cause.

"They've been very supportive and it's awesome to be able to do this with them and get the word out with them by my side," said Kenadee.

Kenadee's love and concern for her grandma drew the attention of Mariner's Braden Bishop who pledged to fight the disease with his "4mom" campaign after his mother was diagnosed in 2014.

"We went back and forth on Twitter and our families have gotten very close," said Kenadee.

Braden's father Randy Bishop whose other son Hunter plays for ASU made it to Kenadee's game.

"Kenadee has been a huge support and for her to do this is a memorable day," said Bishop

The youngster will continue her softball career on a full ride scholarship to UMass. Whether living on the East or West Coast, each day, Kenadee will think dearly about her Grandma's fight and she's made it her personal fight

"I just want to get Alzheimer's out and find a cure for it," said Kenadee.

