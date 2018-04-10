Small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale

It appears a small plane has crashed on a golf course in Scottsdale.

The crash happened on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course on Tuesday night.

The crash sparked a fire on the golf course.

More than half-a-dozen emergency vehicles could be seen from the air.

According to the FAA, the plane was a Piper PA24 and crashed after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.

Nobody on the ground was hit, the FAA said.

Authorities haven't said what injuries or fatalities there are from those who were onboard the aircraft.

At the time of the crash, the weather had clear skies with winds from the south only at 3 miles per hour with a temperature of 83 degrees.

Scottsdale Police and Fire currently on scene of downed aircraft on the TPC- 8100 E Bell Rd. No information on injuries at this point. PIO in route — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 10, 2018

