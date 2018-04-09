Teachers plan walk-ins at districts that approved pay raises

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Teachers at schools across Arizona are planning “walk-ins” on Wednesday morning to demand higher pay, including in some districts that recently approved pay raises for educators.

Teachers in the Pendergast Elementary School District and the Scottsdale Unified School District announced plans to take part in the demonstrations, despite board votes to boost their pay between 2 and 7 percent.

The SUSD Governing Board voted last week to boost teacher pay in that district by 3.5 percent next fall.

“It's made teachers angry. It has unified us even more,” said longtime Hopi Elementary teacher Debbie Voris.

Voris said the 3.5 percent raise sounds good on the surface, but she said the raises come with several caveats that will keep overall pay for many educators mostly flat.

“It's not what it seems because we're having to work more days for it. It's not what it seems because our health costs are going up hugely. It's not what it seems because I'm on step 14 or 15, and I've been in this district 28 years,” she said.

“Steps” were supposed to be annual pay increases, Voris said, but teacher pay in Scottsdale Unified has been frozen several times.

On Monday, several moms passed out red lollipops with red flyers at Hopi Elementary, encouraging other parents to join this week’s walk-ins.

“We know we need the support of parents and the community to really make a difference to demand change at the Capitol, and so we're hoping this walk-in helps drive that message,” said Stefanie Swiergol, an organizer with the grassroots group ACT Now SUSD.

Arizona Educators United has called on Gov. Doug Ducey to approve 20 percent pay raises for teachers. The governor approved a 1 percent raise last year and is proposing another 1 percent raise for this fall.

Both AEU and the Arizona Education Association said they had not gotten a response from the governor’s office to their request last week to negotiate.

“Nothing from Ducey,” said AEU founder Noah Karvelis in a text message Monday evening.

Karvelis said organizers would closely monitor the turnout at Wednesday’s walk-ins to develop their future plans, which could include a strike.

