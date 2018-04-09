Teachers plan walk-ins at districts that approved pay raises

Teachers plan walk-ins at districts that approved pay raisesPosted: Updated:
-
'Multiple fatalities' after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Las Vegas man sentenced to 24 years in prison in child porn case
A 45-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to 293 months, or more than 24 years, in prison in a child pornography case involving more than 30,000 images and videos.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Airline pilot ditched in random parking lot after Lyft driver realizes he’ll only make $6
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
People nearby tried to help and were able to get the daughter out.More >
Roofer arrested after taking back roof
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party
The mother of 6-year-old Christian Alvarado said her son has always wanted to be a police officer and dresses in a uniform.More >
PD: Officer fires gun at armed carjacking suspect in Surprise
The suspect then confronted a bystander, stole the minivan and drove off, according to police.More >
Teachers plan walk-ins at districts that approved pay raises
Teachers at schools across Arizona are planning “walk-ins” on Wednesday morning to demand higher pay, including in some districts that recently approved pay raises for educators.More >
City of Phoenix, State Forestry working to curb 'Aleppo Pine blight'
If you've noticed big shade trees looking a little worse-for-wear around the city, you're not alone. The City of Phoenix tells us Aleppo Pine blight is widespread throughout the Valley.More >
Backpage creators indicted on prostitution and money laundering charges
The Justice Department announced Monday that seven people associated with Backpage.com have been indicted for facilitating prostitution, conspiracy and money laundering-related charges.More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
VIDEO: Plane crashes, catches fire on Scottsdale golf course
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
VIDEO: 'We've already forgiven,' parents of hit-and-run victim say
The parents of the 21-year-old Grand Canyon University killed by a hit-and-run driver want whoever was behind the wheel to know they've "already forgiven whoever's done this." Taylor White, who was supposed to get married later this month, was pronounced dead at the scene. Full story at https://goo.gl/KXb4o5.More >
VIDEO: Young boy murdered on Christmas day was performer at local youth theater
A young boy murdered on Christmas day was a rising star at Valley Youth Theatre.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
DIRTY DINING: Toxic chemicals placed on food prep table at Mesa eatery
Cold medicine stored over sauces. A worker scratching his nose, then preparing food. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurant doesn't keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's Dirty Dining report.More >
Detroit girl shot outside gas station in critical condition
(Source: WXYZ via CNN)More >