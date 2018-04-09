Caught on camera: Bobcats playing around in Scottsdale

The Arizona Game and Fish Department replied to his tweet and said the two bobcats were trying to mate! (Source: David Bays)

A man in Scottsdale saw the wild in action in Scottsdale when he saw two bobcats playing around.

David Bays said he was on his bicycle in McDowell Mountain Ranch on Saturday when he spotted the two cats.

He posted a video of the pair "scrapping it up."

The Arizona Game and Fish Department replied to his tweet and said the two bobcats were trying to mate!

He gave them some space so no humans were involved.

But it was quite a sight to see during a bike ride!

