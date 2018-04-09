Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party

A crowd of 14 officers arrived at the party, from the Parker Police Department, La Paz County Sheriff's Office and other agencies. (Source: La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

Christian has always wanted to be a police officer, dresses in a uniform and likes dropping off gifts to the departments in La Paz County. (Source: La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

Christian Alvarado got quite a surprise at his sixth birthday party. (Source: La Paz County Sheriff's Office)

More than a dozen officers crashed a birthday party in Parker, Arizona, this weekend.

They weren't responding to a call, but rather an invitation from 6-year-old Christian Alvarado.

"He delivered citations. His invitations were citations," his mother, Maria said.

She says her son has always wanted to be a police officer, dresses in a uniform and likes dropping off gifts to the departments in La Paz County, in western Arizona.

"It was amazing. I knew some would show up, but we didn't expect this many," she said.

A crowd of 14 officers arrived at the party, from the Parker Police Department, La Paz County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

County deputies brought Christian a puppy, appropriately named "Sergeant."

"How could I say no to a dog? He wanted a dog, so I couldn't say no," Maria laughed.

"It's just nice to have officers who were willing to make a little boy's birthday amazing," she said.

