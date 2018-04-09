Tempe restaurant caters to those on plant-based diets

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular.

According to a website called PlantBasedNews.org, there has been a 600 percent jump in the number of people who say they are vegan. That's just in the past three years.

In Tempe, The Bodhi offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, catering and meal plans for people who adhere to a plant-based diet, be it Whole 30, The Paleo Diet or veganism.

Founder Sasha Bayat is a nutritionist who is passionate about food that fuels the body and makes sure every ingredient has a purpose.

She has personally created each dish to meet at least one specific health goal.

All the dishes centered around fresh, natural ingredients, including the fruit and vegetable juices that are fresh-squeezed daily.

The fast-casual restaurant is located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • Contact

    AZ Family

Lina de FloriasLina de Florias is the weekend anchor of "Good Morning Arizona”.

Click to learn more about Lina.

Lina de Florias

Lina joined 3TV and CBS 5 in June 2015. Before coming back to her hometown of Phoenix, Lina was the evening anchor for WEAR ABC 3 in Pensacola.

There, she covered tropical storms and a fatal explosion at the county jail. As the primary anchor, she covered the desk for 12 hours during a storm that dumped more than 26 inches of rain in the area in less than 24 hours.

In her nearly five years on the Gulf Coast, Lina worked as the traffic reporter, morning anchor and evening anchor.

Before leaving Phoenix, Lina started in the 3TV newsroom as an intern during her senior year at Arizona State University. Lina also represented her home state of Arizona at the Miss USA pageant and is happy to be back in the Valley with her husband.

Hide bio