Tempe restaurant caters to those on plant-based diets

Plant-based diets are becoming more and more popular.

According to a website called PlantBasedNews.org, there has been a 600 percent jump in the number of people who say they are vegan. That's just in the past three years.

In Tempe, The Bodhi offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, catering and meal plans for people who adhere to a plant-based diet, be it Whole 30, The Paleo Diet or veganism.

Founder Sasha Bayat is a nutritionist who is passionate about food that fuels the body and makes sure every ingredient has a purpose.

She has personally created each dish to meet at least one specific health goal.

All the dishes centered around fresh, natural ingredients, including the fruit and vegetable juices that are fresh-squeezed daily.

The fast-casual restaurant is located near the Arizona State University campus in Tempe.

