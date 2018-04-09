Prescott National Forest officials snap picture of mess left behind by camper

Camper or campers left behind quite the mess following some fun during the weekend and officials with the Prescott National Forest weren't having it.

They took a picture and went to Twitter, slamming those responsible for not picking up after themselves even though they smoked dozens of cigarettes responsibly.

"OK. Glad we convinced you to use an ashtray, but did you really have to leave this mess for us to pick up?" the tweet said.

The agency then reminded the campers, and everyone, to make sure to clean up the campsite when they're done, as outlined in their Leave No Trace campaign.

OK. Glad we convinced you to use an ash tray, but did you really have to leave this mess for us to pick up? Protect your access to public lands by cleaning up your campsite or picnic area, and tell your friends to do the same! https://t.co/LwtGIgEte5 #LeaveNoTrace @PrescottNF pic.twitter.com/a1Pd9OiSxA — Prescott NF (@PrescottNF) April 9, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.