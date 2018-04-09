Family of 6 displaced after house fire in Phoenix

Crews inside the home and on the roof put out the flames that had extended to the attic, firefighters said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of six were able to get out of the house safely after the fire started. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

A family of six is getting help finding a place to stay after a fire started in their two-story home in Phoenix.

It happened near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said when they got to the house, they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

Everyone and their pets made it out of the house OK, the fire department said.

The Phoenix Crisis Response personnel is helping out the family.

It's unclear what started the fire.

No firefighters were hurt.

An investigation is underway.

