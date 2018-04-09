ISM Raceway Project now underway, redesigned infield to open late 2018

The 31-year-old media center will quadruple in size, expanding to 24,000-square feet, giving reporters, photographers and public relations representatives 201 work stations to use. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

ISM Raceway has officially started its infield renovation with a bang, after a wrecking ball demolished the 6,000-square foot media center this morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

ISM Raceway has officially started its infield renovation with a bang after a wrecking ball demolished the 6,000-square foot media center Monday morning.

[RELATED: ISM Raceway: What's new at the raceway ahead of Spring Race Weekend]

The 31-year-old media center will quadruple in size, expanding to 24,000-square feet, giving reporters, photographers and public relations representatives 201 workstations to use.

[RELATED: Phoenix Raceway lifts veil on huge race track redevelopment (Jan. 30, 2017)]

Along with this, the new-and-improved space will have five interview rooms, a conference room and a 1,300-square foot lounge with a kitchen.

It will also have 11 garage offices for drivers' meetings in a 4,000-square foot space with large windows, where fans can get an up-close look.

The media center is a key part of the ISM Raceway Project to redesign the infield of the track entirely. The completed project is expected to better accommodate media, partners and fans, giving them a close look at their favorite drivers.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.