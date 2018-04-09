MCSO crews looking for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

MCSO says the father and daughter were trying swim across Scorpion Cove. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who went underwater and hasn't resurfaced at Lake Pleasant.

Deputies said the 54-year-old man was swimming with his 32-year-old daughter just south of Scorpion Bay on Monday afternoon when they tried to cross the bay.

The father went under and his daughter tried holding him up but was unsuccessful, MCSO said.

People nearby tried to help and were able to get the daughter out.

MCSO divers are searching the water.

