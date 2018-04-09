PD: Officer fires gun at armed carjacking suspect in Surprise

Officers in Surprise are on the hunt for a man they said ran from police and stole a car.

It happened near Bell Road and Grand Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police said they had a warrant out for the arrest of the man. He had a gun and ran from officers when he spotted them, police said.

The suspect then stole a car nearby and drove off, according to police.

Police said one of the officers fired their gun during the incident but it's unclear whether the suspect was hit or not.

Authorities didn't say whether the car owner was inside the car when it was stolen. He is talking to police.

No one was hurt.

Police haven't identified the suspect.

