MCSO K9 Shadow receives new body armor

Since 2009, Vested Interest has provided over 2,800 vests in 50 states. (Source: MCSO)

Vested Interest in K9s has a goal to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and similar agencies across the country. (Source: MCSO)

Another four-legged officer can safely serve our community thanks to an anonymous donation that provided Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office K9, "Shadow", with a bullet- and stab-protective vest. (Source: MCSO)

Another four-legged officer can safely serve our community thanks to charity Vested Interest in K9s that provided Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office K9, "Shadow", with a bullet- and stab-protective vest.

[RELATED: Peoria police K9 receives donation of bulletproof vest]

Shadow’s vest was anonymously sponsored and embroidered with the sentiment “Born to love- trained to serve- loyal always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, a charity in East Taunton, Massachusetts has a goal to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and similar agencies across the country. Since 2009, Vested Interest has provided over 2,800 vests in 50 states.

[RELATED: Sheriff’s department K9 receives new body armor]

The program is open to dogs actively employed in law enforcement or other related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months old. New K9 graduates and K9s with expired vests are welcome and eligible to participate.

[SECTION: Critter Corner]

The donation to provide a protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. For more information about the vests and how to donate you can go to vik9s.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.