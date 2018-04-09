Phoenix Police Dept. IDs officer involved in deadly shooting

The Phoenix Police Department have identified the officer involved in a shooting last weekend as Officer Andre Wesson. (Source: 3TV/ CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department in Monday identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting as Officer Andre Wesson.

Wesson, 28, chased after a 58-year-old suspect, John Wussler, on foot after the suspect fled from police near Monte Vista Road and 32nd Street last weekend, according to a Department spokesman. Once Wesson caught Wussler, the two broke out into a physical fight.

Wesson pushed the suspect away and pulled out a Taser when Wussler drew a gun from his waistband, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said Wesson responded by pulling out his own gun to fire at the suspect, ending the altercation.

Wussler was taken to the hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery. However, he later died from his injuries, according to Phoenix Police.

Wesson was not injured during the incident.

