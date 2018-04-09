AG: Arizona court rejects in-state tuition for immigrants

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for the state in a case involving a community college district that backs lower in-state tuition for immigrant students. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for the state in a case involving a community college district that backs lower in-state tuition for immigrant students.

Brnovich said on Twitter that the court's full written opinion is expected by May 14, 2018.

The high court heard arguments last week in the case affecting recipients of the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

The hearing involved an effort by the Maricopa County Community Colleges District to overturn a 2017 state Court of Appeals ruling that found young immigrants in the program aren't eligible for lower in-state tuition.

Many young people covered by the DACA program, known as Dreamers, have said they'll have to drop out of school without the lower tuition.

"Without a doubt, the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision today is a setback for DACA students," Arizona Board of Regents Chairman Bill Ridenour wrote in a statement. "The Arizona Board of Regents has consistently called on Congress and President Trump to work together to design and provide relief for these students within the overall approach to immigration enforcement and reform."

[PDF: Statement from Arizona Board of Regents Bill Ridenour]

