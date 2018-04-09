Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage

They decided they will no longer pursue Gaffney or his insurance company for that $2,700 after all. (Source: 3TV)

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Enterprise to look into the issue. (Source: 3TV)

Enterprise sent Gaffney four very grainy photographs that reportedly shows the damage, but it's difficult to make out. (Source: 3TV)

Steve Gaffney said he got a bill from Enterprise over damage he didn't cause. (Source: 3TV)

Steve Gaffney says he couldn't survive without a vehicle. So, you can imagine his frustration when he was attempting to turn into a Cosco parking lot recently and wound up getting hit by another driver.

“It was totaled. The cop who was there said it was pretty much totaled. I could tell because the drivetrain was laying on the ground," Gaffney told 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper

Gaffney snapped some pictures of his wrecked truck and eventually learned later that it was, in fact, a total loss.

As a result, Gaffney’s insurance company made arrangements for him to rent a truck from Enterprise Rent-A-Car while he looked for a new vehicle to buy. He says he rented a pickup truck and drove it for nearly three weeks before finally returning it.

Gaffney says he returned that rental truck to an Enterprise on Bell Road. When he was there, he says an employee went around the truck thoroughly inspecting it. Gaffney says that the Enterprise employee then told him the truck looked great and that he could go.

Gaffney says a little more than two weeks went by and that's when he received an unexpected notice in the mail from Enterprise.

The notice said the truck he returned had extensive damage to the undercarriage.

How much damage? $2,700 worth.

But Enterprise says it would make it easy for him. The rental company says they could charge his credit card that they had on file or they could ask his insurance company to cut them a check.

Gaffney says he couldn’t believe it.

“What did you do to the truck, Steve?" asked Harper.

“I did nothing to it,” he responded, chuckling. “It was in good or better shape than when I check it out."

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

Enterprise also sent Gaffney four very grainy photographs that reportedly shows the damage, but it's difficult to make out.

Regardless, if there was damage, Gaffney says it certainly didn't occur on his watch.

"I stayed on city streets just like my other truck. No trips up north or anything like that," he said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we asked Enterprise to look into the issue.

They did and decided they will no longer pursue Gaffney or his insurance company for that $2,700 after all.

In an email to 3 On Your Side, an Enterprise spokesperson writes, "Sometimes, damage is not readily observable during the return process and only discovered when the vehicle is driven or later inspected. In such instances, a customer is personally called to discuss how the damage might have occurred as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this initial step was missed in this case...." They went on to say they are "...closing this claim because our notification procedures were not followed."

Gaffney says he sure is glad he's not responsible for the damage he didn't cause and says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side.

"I think it's great for Phoenix and Arizona to have 3 On Your Side basically, I mean that's what I feel like. I had the support of the station, so I'm very pleased," he said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.