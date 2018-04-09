Arizona sends 225 troops to Mexico border, more heading soon

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state's National Guard are heading to the U.S.-Mexico to support President Donald Trump's call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

The Republican Ducey in a tweet Monday said more of the state's Guard members will be deployed on Tuesday.

No details were immediately announced on what the Arizona troops would do at the border.

Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.

Texas has also said it will send National Guard members to the border.

Trump's has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress.

Just updated Arizona border sheriffs on today's deployment of National Guard. LATEST: 225 guard members being deployed today, additional members tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HL4lATRyNX — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 9, 2018

These troops will be helping our federal partners with any support role responsibilities that they need, and will be stationed in both the Tucson and Yuma sectors. https://t.co/5qB2kiV1RP — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 9, 2018

