COPY-Saturday, April 7, 2018

Custom Energy Design

For more information, call 602-334-4959.

Aqua Therapy Tubs

For more information, visit www.AquaTherapyTubs.com or call 602-774-0406.

Nuvell Clinics

For more information, visit www.NuvellClinics.com or call 480-459-5262.

Core Sleep Solutions

For more information, visit www.CoreSleepSolutions.com or call Phoenix: 602-866-1429 Chandler: 480-246-0440.

Granite Transformations

For more information, visit www.GraniteTransformations.com or call (623) 581-5056 or (480) 222-2022.

Intellifilm

For more information, visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com or call 480-320-FILM (3456).

Dr. Clark Hansen

Hansen Clinic of Natural Medicine

For more information, visit www.DrHansen.com or call 480-991-5092.

Weight Loss Institute of Arizona

For more information, visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855-PHX-THIN (855-749-8446).

Lake Havasu City

For more information, visit www.GoLakeHavasu.com.

Revitalize Weight Loss

For more information, visit www.FatLossPhoenix.com or call 480-435-3557.

Barb Fenzl

Chilled Tomato Soup with Poblano Crema

For more information, visit http://www.azfamily.com/story/37831294/chilled-tomato-soup-with-poblano-crema



Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.



