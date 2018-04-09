April is National Car Care Month: Tips to save your A/C and not buy a lemon

April is National Car Care Month and it should also serve as a reminder to not only get your car tuned up but to also do your homework if you are in the market to buy another car.

It's heating up and heat stresses your car. So remember: Check your A/C and check your tires. Those are the things that tend to go first in Arizona summers.

Also, here's a tip to keep your air conditioner from overworking. Put your windows down first to cool down the air in your car. Do this before your let your A/C work extra hard to cool down in the 120-degree air.

If you are looking at buying a used car, Jim Garnand, the owner of Hi-Tech Car Care in Phoenix, says don't buy it unless you have a trusted mechanic look at it first.

"If whoever is selling you the car won't let you get it inspected, buy a different car. It indicates there is an issue with the vehicle, and if there is an issue with the vehicle, there is an issue with trust," says Garnand.

Speaking of trust, don't trust your car salesman that all of the bells and whistles on the dashboard are clean.

Here's one you probably would never think of unless you knew.

When you turn on the car to test drive it, pay close attention to the lights that come on when you crank it.

All of them should light up and then go away once the engine starts. But look for one light in particular.

"The 'check engine' light is monitoring thousands of things, so when you go to start it up, that check engine light should illuminate. And once you start it, it will go off. Some people can disable that light so that it doesn't light up when you are going down the road, so they could be trying to rip you off," says Garnand.

