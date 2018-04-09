As Seen on GMAZ: Monday, April 9

The Bodhi

Millennials are a generation that typically become obsessed with fads, trends and crazes. This generation is a main driver in this new worldwide shift away from consuming animal products and going to a plant-based lifestyle. Veganism is a top consumer trend in 2018. In the U.S., there has been a 600% increase in people identifying as vegans in the last three years.

All of the dishes at The Bodhi in Tempe can accommodate a Whole 30, Paleo diet, vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free lifestyle.

Motivational Monday: Simply Pilates

You don't have to kill yourself on a treadmill to get the results you want. And, now is the time to start thinking about your summer body! We check out Simply Pilates where they promise this full body work out will leave you stronger, leaner, more flexible and energized.

Simply Pilates offers the best Pilates instruction in the valley. We provide the highest standard of classical Pilates training and are proud to provide clients with a safe, fun, and challenging way to experience Pilates. It is our mission to help people achieve the happiness that comes along with a strong body and healthy lifestyle.

Simply Pilates provides the highest standard of classical Pilates training in Arizona. Catering to residents in Scottsdale, Phoenix, and Paradise Valley, Simply Pilates provides a full body workout that will leave you stronger, leaner, more flexible, and energized. Whether you are a beginner or a professional athlete striving for a competitive edge, our highly certified instructors are here to help you meet your fitness goals.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

April is IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) Awareness Month.

Difficult to talk about so underdiagnosed

IBS affects nearly 25% of adults

$1.6 billion in health-related spending each year in the US

IBS is not life-threatening but can cause significant pain and distress

No test to definitively diagnose IBS

More common in women than men

Used to be called colitis, mucous colitis, spastic colon, nervous colon and spastic bowel

What's the Problem?

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a group of symptoms that occur together, including

o Repeated pain in your abdomen

o Changes in your bowel movements, which may be diarrhea, constipation, or both

o No any visible signs of damage or disease in your digestive tract.

IBS is a functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorder or disorders of gut-brain interactions, related to problems with how your brain and your gut work together.

The brain-gut interaction causes the gut to be more sensitive and change how the muscles in your bowel contract. Leading to pain, bloating, constipation or diarrhea.

IBS symptom triggers

o Foods

o Stress

o Emotional arousal

o GI infections

o Menstrual periods

o Gaseous distension

Type of IBS. For the purpose of treatment, IBS can be divided into three types, based on your symptoms: constipation-predominant, diarrhea-predominant or mixed.

IBS Causes

Doctors aren't sure what causes IBS

Probably a combination of problems, different factors that lead to IBS in different people

Certain problems are more common in people with IBS and may play a role in causing IBS

o Stressful or difficult early life events, such as physical or sexual abuse

o Certain mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety, and somatic symptom disorder

o Bacterial infections in your digestive tract

o Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, an increase in the number or a change in the type of bacteria in your small intestine

o Food intolerances or sensitivities, in which certain foods cause digestive symptoms

Diagnosing IBS

Rome criteria. These criteria include abdominal pain and discomfort lasting on average at least one day a week in the last three months, associated with at least two of these factors:

o Pain and discomfort related to bowel movement

o The frequency of bowel movements is altered

o Or stool consistency is altered.

Manning criteria. These criteria focus on the more of these symptoms you have, the greater the likelihood of IBS.

o Pain relieved by passing stool

o Having incomplete bowel movements

o Mucus in the stool and

Rule out other intestinal disorders that can be life threatening

o Ulcerative colitis

o Crohns disease

o Bowel infection

o Bowel cancer

Treatments for IBS

Lifestyle changes

o Minimize any dietary or stress-related factors in your life

o Refrain from eating foods that bring on IBS symptoms, keep a food diary to help you track the foods that bring on symptoms

o If IBS happens after eating, try eating smaller meals or eating more frequently

Medicines

o Anti-diarrheal agents (Lomotil)

o Antispasmodics (dicyclomine, hyoscyamine) need prescription

o Laxatives can help with constipation but not pain. Use under the supervision of a physician

o Anti-anxiety medications (remember gut also contains a large nervous system so meds may be working directly on neurons not necessarily on anxiety)

Fitness & Nutrition

o Changing the flora in your gut through 'probiotic' diet

o 30 minutes of exercise can ease constipation and abdominal pain

o Changing food choices or meal frequency

For more information: https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/digestive-diseases/irritable-bowel-syndrome/definition-facts

Queen of Clean: Cleaning Hacks for Wood Furniture

Best furniture polish, covering scratches, removing water rings, removing furniture polish residue.

How to Become a Happier Person Jasmine Stringer / Author & Lifestyle Blogger

We all can be a use a little more happiness in our lives. How can we collectively create a happier society by spreading happiness at home, at work and in our communities? Lifestyle Contributor and author, Jasmine Brett Stringer is here to help us prioritize what really matters and spread positivity.

Kindness: Be kind to yourself, treat yourself as you would treat to others. (Mirror and affirmation cards)

Why: Tell the special people in your life WHY they are important to you. (note cards and template with prompts)

Gratitude: Recognize that good things happen every day, what are 3 things you are grateful for today? (gratitude journal)

Explore: Try something new...what's going to feed your curiosity? (Community ed schedule, cooking class schedule, dance class schedule, travel book etc.)

Spread: Look for ways to give to others or spread joy. (Volunteer opportunities)

Jasmine Brett Stringer is lifestyle expert, media personality, host, public speaker and nationally sought-after blogger. She pens a lifestyle blog entitled, Carpe Diem with Jasmine. Jasmine is a monthly lifestyle contributor to several television programs, a regular contributor to the nationally syndicated television show, The Insider and a Huffington Post blogger.

Tillman Race Food

The Tillman Race is just weeks away, and if you're planning your race day food, no need to carbo load. Heather Walker joins us with how to eat clean, why you should just "think lunch" and how you can boost your energy with healthy and low cal foods. We're making a light pita sandwich, watermelon salad, pineapple fruity drinks, and a breakfast granola stuffed apple.

Italian Chicken Pitas

Prep Time: 10 minutes / Cook Time:15 minutes / Servings: 4 Pitas

Ingredients:

2 large chicken breasts, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

2 scallions, chopped

1 Tbsp. Sicilian Spice blend (or 1 tbsp. Italian Seasoning and 1/2 tsp. red chili flake)

1 cup white rice, cooked

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 Roma tomato, chopped

5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 Pita bread rounds, cut in half

1/2 cup warm marinara sauce or ranch dressing (for dipping)

Steps:

1. In a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp. olive oil on medium heat. Add chicken, bell pepper and scallions. Season with spices and salt and pepper. Stir until combined and cook on medium heat for 7-10 minutes until veggies are soft and chicken is browned and cooked through.

2. Stir in rice and cheese and cook until cheese is melted and stringy, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in fresh tomato and basil until combined.

3. Stuff mixture into four open pita halves. Serve with warm marinara and/or ranch dressing.

Stuffed Maple Granola Apples

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Cook Time: 20 minutes / Servings: 8

Ingredients:

4 large Braeburn, Gala or Fuji Apples

2 cups raw oats or crushed granola bars

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tbsp. crushed pecan pieces

2 tbsp. peanut butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

Steps:

Cut the apples in half and use a melon-baller to scoop out the seeds and insides. Leave about 1/4" of fruit attached to the skin. Discard the core and seeds but keep the rest of the apple and roughly chop it. Transfer it to a large mixing bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl with the chopped apples. Stir until combined.

Evenly spoon the granola mixture into the emptied apple halves.

Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Mediterranean Watermelon Salad

3 cups watermelon, cut into 1" cubes

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

2 cups cooked pearl cous cous

1 large cucumber, chopped

½ cup crumbled Feta cheese

2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint

2 tbsp. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing

Steps:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir until combined. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

Pineapple Infused Sake

Prep Time: 15 minutes / Refrigeration Time: 48 hours / Servings: 16

Ingredients:

1 large pineapple, peeled and chopped into large chunks

2 bottles clear, filtered sake

Steps:

Prepare the pineapple and place it into a large, sealable container.

Pour the sake over the pineapple chunks and seal the container.

Place it in the refrigerator for 48 hours.

If you prefer not to have any pulp or fruit in the served sake, run it through a strainer or a cheesecloth before serving.

