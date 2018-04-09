Mosquito mistakes: What your doing to attract them

Mosquito mistakes: What your doing to attract themPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
6 dead after small airplane crashes on golf course in Scottsdale
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
According to the FAA, the plane crashed and caught fire after taking off from nearby Scottsdale Airport.More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
'Hottest pepper in the world' put man in hospital, suffers brain effects
'Hottest pepper in the world' put man in hospital, suffers brain effects
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
What happened to a contestant in a hot-pepper-eating contest may give spicy food aficionados one more reason to "fear the reaper," according to a recent case report.More >
3-year-old girl shot in head at Detroit gas station
3-year-old girl shot in head at Detroit gas station
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
A young girl was shot in the head at a gas station on Detroit’s west side after a verbal argument escalated to gun violence.More >
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
First grader discovers her textbook once belonged to Blake Shelton
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
While it may have seemed like a cool coincidence to Marley Parker, her mother and former educator Shelly Bryan Parker had a different take on the 1980 textbook.More >
3 On Your Side
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Enterprise Rent-A-Car bills man $2,700 for mystery damage
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
Man says he returned rental truck in as good or better shape as when he picked it up.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Roofer arrested after taking back roof
Roofer arrested after taking back roof
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
A Louisiana roofer faces misdemeanor charges after repossessing a roof because he hadn't been paid.More >
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
MCSO crews suspend search for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
People nearby tried to help and were able to get the daughter out.More >
People nearby tried to help and were able to get the daughter out.More >
Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party
Officers crash Arizona boy's birthday party
The mother of 6-year-old Christian Alvarado said her son has always wanted to be a police officer and dresses in a uniform.More >
The mother of 6-year-old Christian Alvarado said her son has always wanted to be a police officer and dresses in a uniform.More >
Las Vegas man sentenced to 24 years in prison in child porn case
A 45-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to 293 months, or more than 24 years, in prison in a child pornography case involving more than 30,000 images and videos.More >
A 45-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to 293 months, or more than 24 years, in prison in a child pornography case involving more than 30,000 images and videos.More >
An Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.
Click to learn more about Ian.
Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist
After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.
Also online
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Plane crashes, catches fire on Scottsdale golf course
VIDEO: Plane crashes, catches fire on Scottsdale golf course
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
Investigators said a pilot that took off from Scottsdale Airport crashed on a nearby golf course and caught fire.More >
VIDEO: 'We've already forgiven,' parents of hit-and-run victim say
VIDEO: 'We've already forgiven,' parents of hit-and-run victim say
The parents of the 21-year-old Grand Canyon University killed by a hit-and-run driver want whoever was behind the wheel to know they've "already forgiven whoever's done this." Taylor White, who was supposed to get married later this month, was pronounced dead at the scene. Full story at https://goo.gl/KXb4o5.More >
The parents of the 21-year-old Grand Canyon University killed by a hit-and-run driver want whoever was behind the wheel to know they've "already forgiven whoever's done this." Taylor White, who was supposed to get married later this month, was pronounced dead at the scene. Full story at https://goo.gl/KXb4o5.More >
DIRTY DINING: Toxic chemicals placed on food prep table at Mesa eatery
DIRTY DINING: Toxic chemicals placed on food prep table at Mesa eatery
Cold medicine stored over sauces. A worker scratching his nose, then preparing food. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurant doesn't keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's Dirty Dining report.More >
Cold medicine stored over sauces. A worker scratching his nose, then preparing food. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurant doesn't keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's Dirty Dining report.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Search suspended for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says
VIDEO: Search suspended for missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says
MCSO said divers will resume the search for a missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant.More >
VIDEO: Man says rental car place billed him for damage he didn't cause
VIDEO: Man says rental car place billed him for damage he didn't cause
A Valley man said Enterprise Rent-a-Car bill him for damage to a rental truck he didn't cause so he called 3 On Your Side.More >