Mosquito mistakes: What your doing to attract them

Posted: Updated:
By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
Connect
Mosquito. (July 21, 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5] Mosquito. (July 21, 2017) [Source: 3TV/CBS 5]
(3TV/CBS 5) -

They spread disease, ruin your BBQ and the warm weather is giving them new life!

Mosquito season is here in Arizona!

We have all heard it a million times we should not leave any standing water in the yard, but you could be doing things right now that are attracting them to your home.

[SPECIAL SECTION: CBS 5 This Morning]

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

Let’s start with places those nasty pests like to live. If you have a lot of plants near the back door, move them.

Mosquitoes hang out in vegetation like potted plants and trees, moving them away from the porch might help out a bit.

If you have long grass, be sure to keep it short. That is another spot mosquitoes will gather.

Rain gutters: keep them clean and debris-free too. That is another notorious habitat for mosquitoes.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view photo]

Mosquitoes are not good at flying and even a small breeze can keep them off of you. Think about keeping a fan on the porch to blow them away!

What about those replant products?

We looked at looked at several scientific studies about popular products like citronella candles.

More than a few studies said they really do not do a good job repelling mosquitoes.

Spray products that contained DEET like OFF or Cutter did a much better job keeping the bugs away.

As for those devices that claim to repel mosquitoes with a high-frequency sound, a University of Arizona study said those products do not seem to be effective.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

Click to learn more about Ian.

Ian Schwartz
Wake Up Meteorologist

After starting his journalism career in Illinois, Ian worked in Albuquerque and later Sacramento. In the field as a reporter, he has covered flash floods, blizzards, tornadoes, wildfires, drought and just about everything the weather can offer. After spending some time reporting, Ian decided to further his education and completed Mississippi State's broadcast meteorology program. Ian loves everything about Arizona weather from winter storms in the north to the monsoon in the south. When Ian isn't giving you the forecast in the morning, you can find him hiking, traveling and exploring everything our great state has to offer. If you have any weather pictures or want to say hi, drop him an email or connect online.

Also online

Hide bio