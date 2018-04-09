Mosquito mistakes: What your doing to attract them

They spread disease, ruin your BBQ and the warm weather is giving them new life!

Mosquito season is here in Arizona!

We have all heard it a million times we should not leave any standing water in the yard, but you could be doing things right now that are attracting them to your home.

Let’s start with places those nasty pests like to live. If you have a lot of plants near the back door, move them.

Mosquitoes hang out in vegetation like potted plants and trees, moving them away from the porch might help out a bit.

If you have long grass, be sure to keep it short. That is another spot mosquitoes will gather.

Rain gutters: keep them clean and debris-free too. That is another notorious habitat for mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes are not good at flying and even a small breeze can keep them off of you. Think about keeping a fan on the porch to blow them away!

What about those replant products?

We looked at looked at several scientific studies about popular products like citronella candles.

More than a few studies said they really do not do a good job repelling mosquitoes.

Spray products that contained DEET like OFF or Cutter did a much better job keeping the bugs away.

As for those devices that claim to repel mosquitoes with a high-frequency sound, a University of Arizona study said those products do not seem to be effective.

