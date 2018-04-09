Be race day ready for Pat's Run 2018 with these great recipes

Pat's Run 2018 is just weeks away, and if you're planning your race day food, no need to carb load. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Heather Walker joins us with how to eat clean, why you should just "think lunch" and how you can boost your energy with healthy and low cal foods.

We're making a light pita sandwich, watermelon salad, pineapple fruity drinks, and a breakfast granola stuffed apple.

Italian Chicken Pitas:

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook Time:15 minutes | Servings: 4 pitas

Ingredients:

2 large chicken breasts, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

2 scallions, chopped

1 tablespoons Sicilian spice blend (or 1 tablespoons Italian seasoning and 1/2 teaspoons red chili flake)

1 cup white rice, cooked

2 tablespoons. olive oil

1 Roma tomato, chopped

5 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 Pita bread rounds, cut in half

1/2 cup warm marinara sauce or ranch dressing (for dipping)

Steps:

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add chicken, bell pepper and scallions. Season with spices and salt and pepper. Stir until combined and cook on medium heat for 7-10 minutes until veggies are soft and chicken is browned and cooked through. Stir in rice and cheese and cook until cheese is melted and stringy about 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in fresh tomato and basil until combined. Stuff mixture into four open pita halves. Serve with warm marinara and/or ranch dressing.

Stuffed Maple Granola Apples:

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes | Servings: 8

Ingredients:

4 large Braeburn, Gala or Fuji apples

2 cups raw oats or crushed granola bars

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons crushed pecan pieces

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

Steps:

Cut the apples in half and use a melon-baller to scoop out the seeds and insides. Leave about 1/4 an inch of fruit attached to the skin. Discard the core and seeds, but keep the rest of the apple and roughly chop it. Transfer it to a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl with the chopped apples. Stir until combined. Evenly spoon the granola mixture into the emptied apple halves. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Mediterranean Watermelon Salad:

3 cups watermelon, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup chopped fresh strawberries

2 cups cooked pearl couscous

1 large cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup crumbled Feta cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Steps:

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and stir until combined. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

Pineapple Infused Sake:

Prep Time: 15 minutes | Refrigeration time: 48 hours | Servings: 16

Ingredients:

1 large pineapple, peeled and chopped into large chunks

2 bottles clear, filtered sake

Steps:

Prepare the pineapple and place it into a large, sealable container. Pour the sake over the pineapple chunks and seal the container. Place it in the refrigerator for 48 hours. If you prefer not to have any pulp or fruit in the served sake, run it through a strainer or a cheesecloth before serving.

