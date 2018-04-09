Be race day ready for Pat's Run 2018 with these great recipes

Be race day ready for Pat's Run 2018 with these great recipesPosted: Updated:
Mom arrested after Tempe toddler ate mac and cheese made with THC butter
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
Airline pilot ditched in random parking lot after Lyft driver realizes he’ll only make $6
A man who ordered a Lyft to take him to LA International Airport was dropped off at a random parking lot after the driver realized how little money he would be making.More >
PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging
Phoenix police are looking for a white colored SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash.More >
Couple beat 4-year-old boy to death over spilled cereal, police say
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old.More >
Man sues ex-boss after 'butt dial' cost him his job
A man who lost his job is suing his former boss for listening in on a conversation over the phone after the man accidentally "butt-dialed" his boss.More >
Phoenix PD: 1 man killed in hit-and-run, driver located at second crash scene
A man was killed after a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
Father confesses to killing 5-year-old son who had autism, authorities say
A search for a missing 5-year-old boy in Tennessee turned into a homicide investigation Saturday after authorities arrested his father.More >
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
Brush fire forces evacuation of community east of Flagstaff
A fast-moving brush fire burned dozens of acres and forced people in one community from their homes east of Flagstaff on Sunday.More >
2 Arizona children found dead in car seats laid to rest
Two Arizona children who died together after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle for hours are now buried together.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
VIDEO: Court appearance for mom after her daughter ate THC butter
A Tempe mom made her first court appearance Friday. Alaina Limpert was arrested after her daughter ate mace and cheese made with THC butter.More >
VIDEO: Man killed in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Sunday night. Story: http://bit.ly/2IDYcaAMore >
RAW VIDEO: Yikes! Rattlesnake gets up close and personal with camera
Check out this video of a rattlesnake getting up close and personal with a camera in the desert. Don't try this yourself! (Video courtesy of Pachucos Art)More >
Child beaten to death over spilled cereal, authorities say
Child beaten to death over spilled cereal, authorities say
VIDEO: Copley Fire burning near Winona
VIDEO: Copley Fire burning near Winona
Fire crews outside flagstaff have been battling the Copley Fire all Sunday afternoon and evening. The fire prompted road closures and evacuations. Now one person in custody.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
