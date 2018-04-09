1 hospitalized, 7 others displaced after Mesa condo fire

Four units were severely burned in a first-alarm fire near Hampton Avenue and Gilbert Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is in the hospital for smoke inhalation and seven others are looking for a new place to stay after four units were involved in a fire early Monday morning.

Four units were severely burned in a first-alarm fire near Hampton Avenue and Gilbert Road, according to a fire official.

Eight people in total were displaced from the fire including six adults, one teen and one toddler.

One of the displaced was hospitalized for smoke inhalation but they are in stable condition.

Of the four units, one was unoccupied.

Gilbert Road was closed between Hampton Avenue and the U.S. 60 while fire personnel extinguished the flames.

Fire investigators are currently on scene determining the cause of the fire.

No injuries to firefighters were reported.

