Thousands attend Pride Parade in Phoenix to support LGBTQ community

Music, sunshine and smiling faces lined Phoenix streets Sunday for the 2018 Pride Parade.

The Pride Parade took place on Third Street from Thomas to Indian School roads.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton was one of about 2,000 participants with decorated cars, colorful floats and don't forget the bands.

"Here to celebrate, we do it at the time of year when the weather is a little more temperate," said Diane Salisbury, one of the attendees of the Pride Parade. "It's beautiful today."

Salisbury says she comes out every year for the parade.

"The Pride Parade is one of the best attended," said Salisbury. "I live nearby and its lined up quite a distance, people ready to have fun today."

The mission statement of Phoenix Pride is to unite, educate and engage people to support and empower the LGBTQ community.

"I think acceptance is out here and every year I see it growing, which shows there's more acceptance and awareness," said Salisbury. "We aren't trying to force anything on anybody, we're just trying to prove a point that we have a right to exist."

The parade ended at Steele Indian School Park, which was home to the Phoenix Pride Festival. The festival sees an average of 37,000 and it wrapped up Sunday night.

"This shows the more you communicate and talk to each other the more you realize there's really no differences between us," said Salisbury.

