3 easy exercises you can do at home for killer legs

You don't have to pay for an expensive gym membership or some equipment to get a good workout at home. (Source: Simply Pilates)

Here are three easy exercises from Simply Pilates that they say you can do at home for killer legs.

Shoulder bridge:

Start with your knees bent and arms long by your side. Hugging the inner thighs towards one another, lift your hips up into a bridge position. Hold for five to eight counts and lower down. Repeat for five repetitions.

To add a challenge, extend one leg up to the ceiling. Lower the leg in line with the other leg and lift back up. Repeat five to eight times. Keep your hips still!

Muscles targeted: hamstrings, glutes, inner thighs, abdominals.

Step one:

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view exercise example photo]

Step two:

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view exercise example photo]

Step three:

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view exercise example photo]

Side kicks:

Laying on your side, stack your legs one on top of the other. Reach the top leg as far out of your hip as it will go. Lift with control just above hip height. Stretch it longer to lower it. Repeat eight times.

Muscle targeted: glute medius.

Step one:

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view exercise example photo]

Step two:

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view exercise example photo]

Wall squats:

Lean against a wall and have your knees and feet separated hip-width apart. Feet should be away from wall (find the point where the knees are over the middle of the feet when you squat). Slide down the wall and pause when the hips are in line with the knees. Hold the position and slide back up the wall.

Repeat!

The longer you hold, the harder you will work!

Muscles targeted: quads, hamstrings.

Step one and only one:

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view exercise example photo]

